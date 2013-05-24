Everyone Is Confused About The Pro-Gay, Pro-Gun Posters Plastered Over Washington State

Normally, the forces fighting for gay rights and gun rights aren’t closely associated with one another.



That’s why eyebrows have been raised over a series of posters equating laws aimed at limited gun access to laws meant to discriminate against LGBT rights in Washington State’s Capitol building.

Via ThinkProgress, one features a topless lesbian couple:

The other features a gay male couple vowing to defend their right to marry with weapons:

Seattle-based alt weekly The Stranger’s Cienna Madrid notes that everyone is scratching their heads over the unexpected signage:

Perhaps being courted by a traditionally right-wing, conservative movement is refreshing and progressive, but it could also just be really effective concern trolling. What better way to make people feel unsafe in gay-friendly Capitol Hill than by slyly referencing homophobia and hate crimes in pro-gun propaganda plastered on every street corner?

A scan of the QR code leads to a pro-gun website called “A Human Right,” which hosts an intense questionnaire if visitors indicate they believe guns are a liability rather than “a useful tool.”

The site was created by Oleg Volk, a Tennessee-based photographer who has made various pro-gun rights ads. In the FAQ on “A Human Right,” Volk answers the question “Are you *that* paranoid?” with the following:

Yes. I grew up in USSR and have seen what happens when citizens are reduced to the status of subjects. Moreover, proficiency with weapons is as practical a skill as giving CPR or using a fire extinguisher: in an emergency, these skills can save lives.

