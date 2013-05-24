Everyone Is Confused About The Pro-Gay, Pro-Gun Posters Plastered Over Washington State

Laura Stampler

Normally, the forces fighting for gay rights and gun rights aren’t closely associated with one another.

That’s why eyebrows have been raised over a series of posters equating laws aimed at limited gun access to laws meant to discriminate against LGBT rights in Washington State’s Capitol building.

Via ThinkProgress, one features a topless lesbian couple:

The other features a gay male couple vowing to defend their right to marry with weapons:

Seattle-based alt weekly The Stranger’s Cienna Madrid notes that everyone is scratching their heads over the unexpected signage:

Perhaps being courted by a traditionally right-wing, conservative movement is refreshing and progressive, but it could also just be really effective concern trolling. What better way to make people feel unsafe in gay-friendly Capitol Hill than by slyly referencing homophobia and hate crimes in pro-gun propaganda plastered on every street corner?

A scan of the QR code leads to a pro-gun website called “A Human Right,” which hosts an intense questionnaire if visitors indicate they believe guns are a liability rather than “a useful tool.”

The site was created by Oleg Volk, a Tennessee-based photographer who has made various pro-gun rights ads. In the FAQ on “A Human Right,” Volk answers the question “Are you *that* paranoid?” with the following:

Yes. I grew up in USSR and have seen what happens when citizens are reduced to the status of subjects. Moreover, proficiency with weapons is as practical a skill as giving CPR or using a fire extinguisher: in an emergency, these skills can save lives.

