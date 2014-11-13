I Just Took A Spin Class Taught By A Top-Ranked Pro Cyclist And My Heart Almost Exploded Out Of My Chest

Alex Howes is one of the best cyclists in the country.

He’s a World Tour rider for Team Garmin Sharp, which means he races in the big international tours in Europe. This year, he placed third in the professional national road race championships in the US, and won a stage of the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. Last year, he completed the Vuelta a España.

Wednesday, he became a temporary spin instructor at the Peloton Cycle studio in Manhattan. It was his first time teaching a class and only his second time on a spin bike. You can usually find him doing six-hour training rides in Boulder, Colorado or his European base in Spain. He liked it though.

“In spin class, you have a lot of friends. You can look at and watch them suffer and sweat,” he said. Then he laughed.

We went to his class and came out exhausted and swimming in our own sweat. Along the way, we got some tips from the pros.

You can find the link to the slideshow below, but first check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

