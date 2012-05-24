Fewer People Are Identifying As 'Pro-Choice' Than Ever Before

The surprising result from a new Gallup poll released this morning is that a record-low amount of people now identify themselves as “pro-choice.” It’s almost the opposite on the other side—identifying as “pro-life” is one point shy of a record high.



Gallup has been tracking these views for the last 17 years, and the “pro-choice” sector has plunged drastically over the past year.

Take a look at the drop in the chart:

Photo: Gallup

However, Gallup’s most steady measure of abortion legalization has held pretty constant for the past decade. It found that 52 per cent of respondents said that abortion should be legal under “certain circumstances.” Every year since 2001, that number has remained more than 50 per cent. It has gone as high as 61 per cent and as low as 48 per cent.

This poll comes on the heels of a separate Gallup poll released yesterday. That poll found that just 38 per cent of Americans found abortion to be “morally acceptable,” compared with 51 per cent that said it was “morally wrong.” That has also held steady over the past year.

That poll also showed the strong gap in moral acceptability between political parties—52 per cent of Democrats said it was morally acceptable vs. only 22 per cent of Republicans.

The key shift in the “pro-choice” poll today is among Independents. Incredibly, they swung 16 points—10 points down in “pro-choice,” six points up in “pro-life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.