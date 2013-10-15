Professional Chef Reveals The Four Reasons She Loves Eating At McDonald's

A professional chef has revealed why she loves eating at McDonald’s.

The chef, Chaitali Waychal, responded to a Quora thread that asked “why do people love eating at McDonald’s?”

“I am a trained chef and a self-confessed food snob,” Waychal writes. “Despite my education in one of the finest cooking schools in Paris and training in classical Michelin starred restaurants, I couldn’t be happier chowing down a BigMac meal with large fries.”

Waychal revealed the four main reasons she thinks people eat at McDonald’s.

1. Comfort. “A Big Mac or an order of chicken nuggets will taste similar in almost every McDonald’s in the world,” Waychal says. “It’s a lot more comforting to choose something familiar then try something scary and foreign.”

2. Hours. McDonald’s is open late — and sometimes even 24 hours. Waychal says this is especially key in Europe, where cafes and restaurants shut down on the weekends.

3. Taste. McDonald’s core menu items of cold soda, hot burgers, and salty fries “cleverly cater to the basic stimulants of salt, fat, and sugar,” Waychal writes. “Once you start eating it, you become addicted to the heady combination.”

4. Service. McDonald’s extensive training results in good service. “It may not always be friendly, but it’s always rapid and efficient,” Waychal says.

When reached by Business Insider, Waychal stressed that she only eats McDonald’s on occasion and that she doesn’t recommend it as part of a regular diet.

