NFC Blasts AFC In Pro Bowl

Photo: 30.fps.mocksession.com

Mercifully, it came to an end.The NFC defeated the AFC, 55-41, in a game that, to put it lightly, was hard to watch. Football, it turns out, isn’t nearly as fun to watch with players going half-speed, and blitzes and unconventional formations outlawed.



The AFC had Matt Cassell covering on a kickoff and the NFC even let FOX’s buddy-buddy reporter, Jay Glazer, call a play.

With that said, the players appeared to be enjoying themselves; they were seen laughing and smiling every time a camera happened to catch them.

And, of course, it gave fans the chance to see their football fantasies played out for real on the gridiron. Mike Vick threw deep balls to Calvin Johnson, and Darrelle Revis chest bumped Ray Lewis (whose game face was notably missing) after breaking up a pass.

Washington Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall took home MVP honours with 5 tackles, an interception, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

The line was PK, and the point total was 67, in case you were brave enough to gamble on a game that ended with a centre (Cleveland’s Alex Mack) stiff arming a defensive back on his way to the end zone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.