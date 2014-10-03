CHAOS IN HONG KONG: Pro-Beijing Protestors Violently Attack Other Protestors

REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren Thousands of protesters occupy a main street at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong and stopping buses September 29, 2014.

Police are struggling to keep order in an area of Hong Kong where pro-Beijing protestors are attacking pro-democracy demonstrators, The South China Morning Post reports.

The street fights broke out in the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong around 5:00 p.m. local time.

Twitter user @KalaOk has posted photos of the scuffle:

And Vine user Alex Ogle recorded a scene of police struggling to control the crowd:





According to a live blog from the South China Morning Post: “A group of mostly male anti-Occupy protestors appeared to be taking commands from a middle-aged Putonghua-speaking woman wearing a face mask using a loud hailer at the junction of Argyle Street and Nathan Road.”

Police failed to keep a roughly 400-strong group of anti-Occupy Central protestors from surrounding the opposing group and proceeding to smash

In Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay, officers are apparently forming “human chains” to protect students and reporters from masked attackers who support the Chinese government.

Before street fights broke out at the Mongkong site, the Morning Post said that one student demonstrator lost consciousness. Pro-Beijing protestors gathered there on Friday to call for an end to Occupy Central, now entering its sixth day.

The violence comes after Hong Kong’s leader, Leung Chu-ying, said he was refusing to step down even after calls for his resignation on midnight Thursday.

Things appear to be calm in other parts of Hong Kong, according to Sky News.

