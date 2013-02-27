Pro-Assad Hackers Take Over @AFPphoto And Tweet Graphic Propaganda

Pro-Assad hackers took over the Agence France-Presse (AFP) Twitter at about noon Tuesday and started posting pro-Assad/anti-Obama tweets and images.



Spokespeople at AFP promptly issued an apology to their followers as the @AFPphoto account is now suspended.

The tactic of hacking social media was also employed during the recent Israel/Gaza conflict, when the vice president had his account taken over, and is one of many tactics employed in the “information war” that underlies contemporary physical conflicts.

These are some of the images posted to the AFP account (warning, some are graphic):

