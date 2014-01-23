CHART: How Much Tennis Players Make Playing In Grand Slam Tournaments

The chart below takes a look at how the prize money is distributed to the players at each of the four Grand Slam tournaments, the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.

The winners at this month’s Australian Open will earn $US2.34 million and the runner-ups will receive $US1.17 million. Both of those amounts trail Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but are well-ahead of the French Open.

Interestingly, the French Open has bigger payouts than the Australian Open for players that exit the tournament in the first six rounds. However, in the final round the payouts suddenly fall behind.

