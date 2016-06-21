Maxim seems to have Photoshopped an armpit for its cover, and people are furious

Anjelica Oswald

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s armpit is at the center of a Photoshop debate.

The 33-year-old Bollywood and “Quantico” star graces the June/July cover of Maxim India, but the magazine has come under fire for allegedly photoshopping her armpit.

The smooth armpit lacks natural creases and looks fake. Some social media users on both Twitter and Instagram have called out the magazine for making Chopra’s armpit look “unrealistic.”

BuzzFeed India writer Srishti Dixit called it “the antithesis of a real armpit, one with natural creases and glorious pigmentation and the beautiful, stubbly memory of hair.”

But others don’t mind.

We’ve reached out to Maxim India for comment and will update if we hear back. 

