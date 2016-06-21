Maxim seems to have Photoshopped an armpit for its cover, and people are furious

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s armpit is at the center of a Photoshop debate.

The 33-year-old Bollywood and “Quantico” star graces the June/July cover of Maxim India, but the magazine has come under fire for allegedly photoshopping her armpit.

The smooth armpit lacks natural creases and looks fake. Some social media users on both Twitter and Instagram have called out the magazine for making Chopra’s armpit look “unrealistic.”

BuzzFeed India writer Srishti Dixit called it “the antithesis of a real armpit, one with natural creases and glorious pigmentation and the beautiful, stubbly memory of hair.”

Priyanka Chopra’s armpit in the Maxim cover is so unrealistic.

— Mel (@chillilemonwine) June 18, 2016

Armpit gate! Hottest woman in world also has hottest armpits; or photoshop? World wants to know. #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/lsgOnXhFIl

— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 20, 2016

Wish I was as stunning as #PriyankaChopra ‘s armpit without Photoshop.

— the mouk (@moukarin) June 19, 2016

But others don’t mind.

We’ve reached out to Maxim India for comment and will update if we hear back.

