Priyanka Chopra says she sent her security guard to spy on Nick Jonas when he took her mum out for lunch in 2018

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she sent a security guard to spy on Nick Jonas when he took her mum out for a meal without her.

In her new memoir, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she sent a security guy to spy on Nick Jonas.

Jonas took her mum out to lunch during a visit to India in June 2018 and the actress was worried.

She had a security member go and take photos of them so she could analyse the body language.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that she asked a member of her security team to do a favour for her when now-husband Nick Jonas took her mum out for lunch without her.

In chapter nine of her memoir “Unfinished,” released on Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress detailed the first time Jonas visited her home country of India in June 2018, shortly after they started dating.

The “White Tiger” star said that she was nervous because it was a big step in their relationship. And because she already had work commitments, she was concerned about how the Jonas Brothers member would pass the time without her.

Chopra Jonas recalled the singer reassuring her that he’d be fine and telling her that he was going to take Madhu Chopra, her mother, out for lunch.

Sujit Jaiswal AFP via Getty Images Madhu Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in September 2019.

“I zipped right into worrying mode,” Chopra Jonas wrote in her book, explaining that she was unsure about what the two would talk about or if they’d embarrass her.

“That afternoon, I sat in a meeting surrounded by 20 people and couldn’t stop wondering what Nick and my mum were doing at that very moment,” she said.

The “Quantico” actress continued: “Unable to take the suspense any longer, I sent a member of my security team out to take pictures of them at the restaurant they’d gone to â€” OK, to spy on them â€” so I could study their body language using my ‘Quantico’ skills.”

Unbeknownst to the actress, Jonas told her mum during lunch that he wanted to propose to Chopra Jonas and he wanted her blessing.

Altaf Qadri/AP Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in December 2018.

Chopra Jonas, who’s been married to the singer since December 2018, also recounted the story during a virtual appearance on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” on Wednesday.

The “We Can Be Heroes” star said that Jonas took her nom to Juhu Beach in India when she asked one of her security guys to head over to snap some photos.

“I sent my security guy and I was like, ‘Why don’t you just go to the hotel and just call me from there?’ And he goes to the hotel and he calls me from there and I was like, ‘Take your camera out and take a picture of where they are and send it to me,'” Chopra Jonas said, adding that the man “didn’t ask me questions.”

The actress said that she came clean to Jonas about the spying later, and he was unfazed by it.

“I was gathering information,” Chopra Jonas said. “It’s very important for a woman to gather information. Knowledge is power.”

