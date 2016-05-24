Priyanka Chopra says she doesn't want to be a Bond Girl -- she wants to be the next James Bond

There’s another contender for the James Bond crown.

“Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra told Complex that though she gets the “You’d be a great Bond Girl” line all the time, the former Miss World pageant winner has loftier goals.

“F— that — I wanna be Bond,” she said.

Turns out breaking gender barriers is her thing. She’s currently filming the movie version of “Baywatch,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, in which she plays the villain. She revealed to Complex that originally the role was supposed to be for a man.

So look out Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba, who have been the names often talked about as potential replacements for current Bond Daniel Craig.

If the rumours are true and Craig isn’t returning for another go-around as 007 (when Business Insider reached out to Sony about this, the studio said it had no comment), expect a whole lot more names to be thrown around.

And Chopra won’t be the only female in the mix.

Fans of “X-Files” and “The Fall” star Gillian Anderson have been banging the drum loudly for her to be the next Bond.

Anderson even tweeted out this fan-made poster.

It’s Bond. Jane Bond. Thanks for all the votes! (And sorry, don’t know who made poster but I love it!) #NextBond pic.twitter.com/f8GC4ZuFgL

— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) May 21, 2016

