Priyanka Chopra says a director once told her she needed to get a boob job, fix her jaw, and get a butt lift if she wanted to be an actress

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York.

In her new memoir, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said a director once told her she needed to fix her body.

Chopra Jonas said that he suggested she get a boob job, fix her jaw, and get a butt lift.

“If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed,'” she recalled.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that early in her career, a “very famous director/producer” told her she needed to alter her body if she wanted to be an actress.

In her new memoir titled “Unfinished” (released on Tuesday), the 38-year-old actress said that she met with an unnamed filmmaker who, unbeknownst to her at the time, was “known as much for the giant movies he made as for his notorious philandering.”

Chopra Jonas said that she knew him for being a successful director/producer, which is why she met with him at the onset of her career. But the meeting soured when the man asked her to “stand up and twirl for him” and criticised her body.

“He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt,” the “White Tiger” star wrote.

“If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed,’ and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to,” Chopra Jonas, who was previously crowned Miss India World and Miss World in 2000, continued.

Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra at the Miss World competition in 2000.

To make matters worse, her then-manager agreed with the director/producer. She parted ways with them “not long after” the meeting.

“I left the director/producer’s office feeling stunned and small,” the actress recalled.

His comments, coupled with others referring to her as “dusky” because of her darker complexion, made her feel “devalued and unseen and uncertain about my future,” Chopra Jonas wrote.

And given her previous botched surgery to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity, Chopra Jonas said that she “wasn’t willing to follow the course he’d laid out for me.”

The “We Can Be Heroes” star also said that the director/producers’ comments ultimately served as a learning lesson and made her realise that “my difference is my strength.”

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Priyanka Chopra in May 2019.

And contrary to his assessment, Chopra Jonas went on to star or appear in more than 30 movies in India.

Then, she headed to Hollywood and landed her breakout US role on the ABC series “Quantico,” which lasted for three seasons between 2015 and 2018.

In recent years, Chopra Jonas has also produced films under Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company co-founded by her and her mother, Madhu Chopra, in 2015.

The actress recently starred in two Netflix films â€” “We Can Be Heroes” and “The White Tiger” â€” and is set to appear in the highly anticipated fourth “Matrix” movie.

