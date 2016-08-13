We played with the extreme $US1000 case that stops your phone from spying on you

If you are fearful of nation-states tracking your every move or corporate spies activating your phone’s microphone in a meeting, there’s a phone case built just for you.

Amid a huge number of cybersecurity companies pitching their wares at the Black Hat security conference last week in Las Vegas, one was offering a product geared toward CEOs and government officials — or the ultra-paranoid.

The company is called Privoro, and the case is the Privacy Guard.

Here’s what it’s like.

We dodged the huge crowds at Black Hat to go and check out Privoro's Privacy Guard, which claims to make eavesdropping on your smartphone impossible. Paul Szoldra/Business Insider When it's all put together, this is what the Privacy Guard looks like. It can be configured to be ultra-private like this, with a Faraday-cage shell that blocks all signals from going in or out. Paul Szoldra/Business Insider Or like this, with covers that slide over the top and bottom of your phone. These covers block the cameras and segregate the iPhone charging slot, keeping a user from getting hacked through an exploit of the Lightning port. Paul Szoldra/Business Insider You can lift the hood up and make a phone call as normal. The case doesn't do anything to protect the call -- it's not for securing communications. Paul Szoldra/Business Insider But when the call is over, you can lower the hood and the case generates a bunch of noise into the phone microphone. So in case anybody's trying to eavesdrop through the microphone when the phone is idle, they will hear only static. The included app shows what the microphone hears. Paul Szoldra/Business Insider Here's how it looks when it's jamming the microphone. (image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/57ab7371db5ce94e008b5df5/image.gif' alt='Privoro phone' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/57ab7371db5ce94e008b5df5-1200/image.jpg') 'It's all about giving people control,' Kotiza said. The control doesn't come cheap: Privoro is selling the high-tech case for $999. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images The company is also working on a similar product for iMacs that debuts this fall. Their desktop device slides over a computer's camera to block video and jam microphones just like its smartphone counterpart. Privoro But until its release, you can always go with the low tech sticker approach (at least for the camera). Paul Szoldra/Business Insider

