Julian Assange Is Privately Admitting His Bank Documents Will Be A Huge Flop

Bank of America can breathe easy it looks like.



According to Reuters, Julian Assange is admitting that he doesn’t know if the documents he has on a major bank are a big deal or not.

The material is apparently not “self-explanatory” and Assange himself doesn’t know what the documents mean.

The most recent document is from 2006, which rules out anything to do with the Merrill or Countrywide mergers.

