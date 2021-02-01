LAX's luxurious private terminal where BMWs whisk flyers to and from their flights just got a redesign — see inside

PS at LAX PS at Los Angeles International Airport.

PS just completed a redesign effort with consultant Cliff Fong that sees its 13 suites redefined with new standards of luxury.

Over 40 pieces of artwork from 25 artists, programmed by Creative Art Partners, were curated for the project.

New pandemic safety measures have also been implemented including a mask mandate and enhanced cleanings of the facility.

The private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport where the wealthy spend thousands to avoid the is getting a facelift.

PS, formerly known as the Private Suite, completed an overhaul that sees a redesign for its 13 suites accompanied by a new assortment of curated art. Design consultant Cliff Fong is spearheading the project with an emphasis on creating a peaceful space for patrons to await their flights or welcome them to Los Angeles upon arrival.

Over 40 pieces of artwork were selected for the terminal, with programming by Creative Art Partners. Visitors will notice the new additions in the terminal’s common areas and suites, as well as in the least likely of places for curated art, the in-house Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoint.

COVID-19 precautions have also been implemented at the terminal in response to the pandemic. All staff now wear face masks, suites are disinfected before each use, and procedures have been reworked to ensure social distancing, among other changes.

See inside the newly-redesigned PS at LAX.

Founded in 2017 as the Private Suite, LAX’s exclusive terminal for the wealthy is now simply known as PS.

Its patrons pay thousands in annual membership fees and per-visit fees to travel in maximum privacy and luxury when flying commercial.

An individual membership starts at $US4,500 and that doesn’t include the per-visit fee of $US3,150 for up to four passengers. Non-members pay a fee of $US4,150 and that doesn’t include the extras like valet parking or vehicle detailing.

While it may seem exorbitant for the average traveller, the wealthy are willing to shell out more than ever during the pandemic to avoid the crowds, with the redesign coming as more wealthy leisure travellers take to the skies.

Fong was tasked with redesigning the 13 suites in the private terminal, having experience crafting idyllic residential and commercial settings.

The suites now boast an “at-home” atmosphere with no trace of the traditional airport environment beyond the occasional aircraft taking off just outside the massive floor-to-ceiling windows.

“With comfort and familiarity at the forefront of the suite’s environment, Cliff Fong created spaces that make guests feel at peace, focusing on a neutral colour palette that hints at the bohemian nature of California living,” PS said in a statement.

And the finished result is suites that are more comparable to a luxury apartment than even the finest premium airport lounge.

The curated collection of artwork also includes pieces from 25 contemporary artists.

While it may feel like a hotel suite, the maximum time a traveller can stay is three hours when departing from or arriving at LAX.

Flyers don’t have to worry about arriving extra early to go through security as the terminal houses a TSA checkpoint, allowing more time to relax and enjoy the amenities like chef-curated meals, in-suite entertainment, and an outdoor garden.

Guests also receive travel amenities like stationery and notepads should they need them.

A chauffeured car awaits when it’s time to depart to whisk passengers across the airfield directly to their planes.

On the return, arriving passengers are met in the jet bridge and transfer directly to their awaiting chariots for the ride back to PS. International passengers can also clear US Customs and Border Protection at the facility.

New COVID-19 safety measures allow for passengers to request vehicles with a plexiglass shield and the fleet is sanitised after each use.

It’s one of 12 major COVID-19-related changes to the terminal experience implemented by PS, with a mask mandate for employees and passengers chief among them.

The terminal and its procedures have also been reworked to allow for as much social distancing as possible.

Though, there are some parts of the airport experience that will still remain including checking over IDs and passports.

Staff disinfect the terminal at regular intervals, including through the use of an electrostatic sprayer.

Individual suites are also disinfected between each visit and rotated to ensure staff has ample time to clean before the next use.

Staff who report COVID-19-like symptoms will be allowed to stay home and those not required to be on-site also work remotely as much as possible.

Guests ordering food will also notice that it is individually-wrapped, a common theme in airports now to prevent contamination.

It’s all part of the new reality of travel as some are willing to pay top dollar for the safest experience possible.

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com Los Angeles International Airport.

