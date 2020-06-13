A high-security Miami island that's guarded 24/7 is home to an elite, wealthy community. Take a look inside a $40 million mansion in the exclusive enclave.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

A one-acre, waterfront property in Miami’s exclusive Star Island community is selling for $US40 million.

Located off of the MacArthur Causeway, Star Island is guarded around-the-clock and, true to its name, draws a star-studded crowd.

Average home prices on Star Island fall between $US32 and 40 million, and past and present residents include Gloria Estefan and Shaquille O’Neal.

Here’s a look inside 13 Star Island, which boasts 10 bedrooms, a private dock, and unobstructed views of the Miami skyline.

A property in Miami’s exclusive Star Island residential community has hit the market for $US40 million.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

Located off the MacArthur Causeway and guarded 24-7, Miami’s Star Island draws quite the star-studded crowd. Singer Gloria Estefan owns a home there, and past residents includeRosie O’Donnell, Madonna, and Shaquille O’Neal, to name a few. Average home prices for the island’s 34 properties fall between $US32 and $US40 million, according to The Jills Zeder Group.

The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom home spans two stories, has an elevator, and sits on just under an acre of waterfront property.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

Everything about the property spells luxury.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

The kitchen comes with chandeliers …

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

…. and the combination of gold curtains, grand piano, and carved stone fireplace makes for a stately living room.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

Then there’s the wine room.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

Not only does the second-floor master suite have a sitting room and office …

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

… but it also connects to two large terraces with unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

The master bathroom has a walk-in steam shower made of onyx …

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

… and the walk-in closet is spacious, to say the least.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

Outside, the home opens up to a large, resort-like swimming pool with a Jacuzzi and cabana bath.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

Bordering the pool are several lounge areas …

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

… as well as a covered bar.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

Farther out is a private, 100-foot dock, ideal for sipping cocktails and watching the sun set.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

By night, property spotlights mimic the colours of the Miami skyline.

Courtesy The Jills Zeder Group

