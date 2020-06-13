A high-security Miami island that's guarded 24/7 is home to an elite, wealthy community. Take a look inside a $40 million mansion in the exclusive enclave.

- A one-acre, waterfront property in Miami’s exclusive Star Island community is selling for $US40 million.
- Located off of the MacArthur Causeway, Star Island is guarded around-the-clock and, true to its name, draws a star-studded crowd.
- Average home prices on Star Island fall between $US32 and 40 million, and past and present residents include Gloria Estefan and Shaquille O’Neal.
- Here’s a look inside 13 Star Island, which boasts 10 bedrooms, a private dock, and unobstructed views of the Miami skyline.
A property in Miami’s exclusive Star Island residential community has hit the market for $US40 million.
Located off the MacArthur Causeway and guarded 24-7, Miami’s Star Island draws quite the star-studded crowd. Singer Gloria Estefan owns a home there, and past residents includeRosie O’Donnell, Madonna, and Shaquille O’Neal, to name a few. Average home prices for the island’s 34 properties fall between $US32 and $US40 million, according to The Jills Zeder Group.
The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom home spans two stories, has an elevator, and sits on just under an acre of waterfront property.
Everything about the property spells luxury.
The kitchen comes with chandeliers …
…. and the combination of gold curtains, grand piano, and carved stone fireplace makes for a stately living room.
Then there’s the wine room.
Not only does the second-floor master suite have a sitting room and office …
… but it also connects to two large terraces with unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay.
The master bathroom has a walk-in steam shower made of onyx …
… and the walk-in closet is spacious, to say the least.
Outside, the home opens up to a large, resort-like swimming pool with a Jacuzzi and cabana bath.
Bordering the pool are several lounge areas …
… as well as a covered bar.
Farther out is a private, 100-foot dock, ideal for sipping cocktails and watching the sun set.
By night, property spotlights mimic the colours of the Miami skyline.
