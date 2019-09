Total nonfarm private payroll employment climbed to 116,067, the BLS said this morning.

The means private employment is now above the pre-recession peak, Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride notes.

Overall employment is now just 0.3% below the pre-recession peak.

Here’s the chart via FRED:

