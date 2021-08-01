Steve Jobs’ yacht designer has created the world’s first private luxury train that could cost more than $300 million – see inside

We’ve all heard of private yachts and private. But now, French designer Thierry Gaugain has designed what he calls the “world’s first private luxury train.” A rendering of the G Train in the desert. Thierry Gaugain

Gaugain is a prolific designer who has worked across multiple fields, designing furniture, glasses, motorbikes, and private planes. . Thierry Gaugain

Gaugain has also designed yachts, and helped create Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs’ 260-foot (79.25m) yacht “Venus.” A rendering of the side view of the G Train. Thierry Gaugain

But now, for the first time, Gaugain has decided to create a private luxury train design, in part because “everyone loved trains in their childhood,” he told Insider. “It’s an old dream coming through.” A rendering of the G Train running near a river. Thierry Gaugain

Yes, he could have designed an Amtrak or a passenger train. But why do that when you can create the “ultimate way to travel” in luxury. A rendering of the G Train. Thierry Gaugain

We all know the expression “it’s about the journey, not the destination.” Well, that was the intention of the G Train. A rendering of the side view of the G Train. Thierry Gaugain

“During my years of working on travel concepts, I fine tuned all the ideas of journeys, how to move, and how to discover the world,” Gaugain said. “It appeared to me that a train for a one unique owner, [like] a yacht, was a very good way to reinvent the idea of journey, [not travel].” A rendering of a party happening on the G Train’s terrace. Thierry Gaugain

Like other methods of transportation Gaugain has designed, the G Train was created to be a place to live. This was done by integrating technology, art, and light: “this train is meant to be a stage changing all the time by mechanical or digital means,” he said. A rendering of the G Train’s window. Thierry Gaugain

It’s not a hotel on wheels – it’s a “palace on rails,” Gaugain said. A rendering of the G Train’s garden. Thierry Gaugain

“Our aim for this G Train is to design a palace on rails that could look like a snake under the sun or a night bird,” he said. A rendering of the front of the G Train. Thierry Gaugain

Now let’s take a peek around the 14-car, over 1,312-foot (399.90m) long train. A rendering of a party happening on the G Train’s terrace. Thierry Gaugain

Gaugain imagines a potential owner of this train would be someone who is “certainly exceptional, maybe someone looking for a new chapter of his life.” A rendering of the G Train’s terrace wings. Thierry Gaugain

According to the designer, everyone involved in the project – from himself to Swiss train builders to French glass makers – worked for several years to “ensure the feasibility” of the G Train. A rendering of the G Train’s terrace Thierry Gaugain

The G Train can hit almost 99 miles (159km)-per-hour and can operate on railways in places like the US, Europe, and Russia. A rendering of the G Train running near a river. Thierry Gaugain

The train’s owner can host family gatherings, business partners, and party goers aboard the G Train. A rendering of a party happening on the G Train’s terrace. Thierry Gaugain

One of the most noticeable features of the train concept is its smart glass covering, which can switch from total transparent to a gold toned opacity with a push of a button. A rendering of the G Train’s bathtub. Thierry Gaugain

Creating a glass encased train – we’re talking almost 37,674 square-feet worth of glass – allows the train’s owner to bring the outdoors into the train. A rendering of the G Train’s window. Thierry Gaugain

Therefore, light plays a central role in the design of the train. Natural light through the glass walls and digital lighting systems help set the mood aboard the “palace on rails.” A rendering of the G Train operating in a snowy area. Thierry Gaugain

The G Train’s 14 cars have a variety of rooms and uses, from bedroom suites to a garden to an art gallery. A rendering of the G Train’s terrace Thierry Gaugain

There’s even enough room to accommodate 18 overnight guests – not including any of the crew – in the VIP suites. A rendering of the G Train’s terrace Thierry Gaugain

The owner’s sleeping quarters and living room cars are separate from these guest suites and come with features like a family dining room, office, bathtub, and large bedroom. A rendering of the G Train’s bathtub. Thierry Gaugain

The train also has a “social center” with winged terraces on both sides of the car. This space is perfect for parties, shows, or dinners. A rendering of the G Train’s terrace wings. Thierry Gaugain

But if the owner wants some peace and tranquility instead, they can head to the garden car, which is customizable per season. A rendering of the G Train’s garden. Thierry Gaugain

There’s also a car dedicated to toy storage, but we’re not talking about the board games and stuffed animals. Toys in this instance means off-road vehicles, motorbikes, and flying cars. A rendering of the G Train. Thierry Gaugain

The G Train is customizable, which means there’s even an option to turn one of the cars into a swimming pool or a catwalk for a fashion show. A rendering of the side view of the G Train. Thierry Gaugain

Gaugain estimates building all of this could land at around $US300 ($AU409) million, even upwards of $US350 ($AU477) million. Yes, that’s a large range, but that’s because the exact pricing hinders on all of the amenities and artwork the G Train’s owner might want. A rendering of the G Train’s window. Thierry Gaugain

The train would then take over two years to build. A rendering of the G Train’s terrace Thierry Gaugain