If You're Planning To Book A Private Jet For The Super Bowl, You Should Probably Get On It

If you’re lucky to have tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl, you should probably have started thinking about travel plans yesterday.Airfare to Indianapolis is already soaring out of control for the weekend of the big game, and according to the Wall Street Journal‘s Robert Frank, many private jets are already booked up.



In fact, it could be a record year for the number of private jets chartered for the event. Last year 600 private jets landed near Dallas for the Super Bowl, while the year before around 400 flew into Phoenix, Frank writes.

A representative for PlaneClear, based in Long Island City, told us the company started receiving requests last week after the first vision playoffs, and that it’s experiencing “a much higher volume of activity than last year at this time.”

Many requests have come from large groups and businesses that are flying clients out to the game, she said, adding that the cost to fly a group of 10 from New York to Indianapolis for the weekend would cost around $30,000.

Even so, considering the costs and hassles of commercial airfare, and the deals available through some private jet companies, it may not be a bad alternative. Though we can’t imagine tailgating will be quite as much fun out at the airport.

