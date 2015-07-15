The 'Uber for private jets' just gobbled up a US rival

Victor It’s a little more expensive than Uber, admittedly.

British on-demand private jet hire service Victor has acquired a US rival and taken on $US5 million in funding as it scales up its operations, the company announced today.

Sometimes described as “Uber for private jets,” Victor lets users rent out their jets if they have an empty leg, connecting them to other users in search for a private jet hire. So if you flew your G6 out from London to Monaco, then travelled on to another destination by land, you could use Victor to ensure your jet is waiting for you back in London on your return. You get paid for the rental while Victor takes a cut for connecting you to the hiree.

It is, admittedly, a little more expensive than Uber: A 16-person Gulfstream G-550 trip from Los Angeles to London would cost $US40,726, according to Victor’s Twitter account. Another eight-person flight from Ibiza to London would set you and seven friends back £8,662. Like Uber, Victor comes with a slick iOS app that lets you type in your destination, view prices, and go. Launched in 2011, it boasts 7,000 aircraft on its books, reaching 40,000 airports across the globe.

Victor Victor CEO Clive Jackson, posing with a jet.

Victor has now acquired US-based YoungJets, a private jet charter company that works with high-profile entertainment clients and other high-end clients. It has also landed $US5 million in new funding from “investor customers.” This brings its total raised from its own users to $US13 million. The company says this will go towards “customer acquisition and scaling of the technology to meet growing demand.”

YoungJets CEO David Young is to become Victor’s senior vice president of the US market.

