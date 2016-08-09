A Jay Z-backed private jet startup is giving away free flights around Europe this week

JetSmarter, a private jet startup backed by Jay Z and the Saudi Royal Family, is handing out free flights to Europe this week.

Anyone in Europe can book a last-minute, one-way flight to European cities like London, Zurich, and Nice, free of charge.

The only restriction is that the flight must take off by August 14, and must be available on the app’s JetDeals service. The deal is open to both members and non-members. JetSmarter members pay $9,000 (£6,934) a year to get unlimited access to private flights.

To snag a free flight, travellers have to download the free JetSmarter app, register as a user, and then call the firm’s booking service to find out exactly which European cities are part of this week’s deal.

JetSmarter is running the service as a “prelude to summer,” founder Sergey Petrossov said in an emailed statement. The deal comes months after the US company’s European expansion.

“We offered similar perks in the United States when we launched,” said Petrossov’s statement, “and since then saw radical growth.”

Return flights are not available on the deal, and complimentary flights are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

From September, JetSmarter provides shuttles to European cities including London, Nice, Ibiza, Milan, Moscow, Paris, Geneva, and Zurich.

