Private Jet Crashes Into House In South Bend, Indiana

Photo: WSTB

A small private jet crashed in a neighbourhood near the airport in South Bend, Indiana, this afternoon.The plane, a Hawker Beechcraft, clipped two houses and smashed into a third.



At least three people have been taken to the hospital. No word yet on fatalities.

The plane was trying to land in South Bend on a flight from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The pilot reported an electrical problem during the approach.

WSTB and the South Bend Tribune have more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.