10 Private Islands That You Can Actually Afford To Rent

Photo: http://www.villaondunbarrock.com

If you thought that private islands were the exclusive domain of the rich and famous, well, you’d be sort of right. Few can afford to buy their own island, and some rental prices are just ridiculous: Richard Branson’s Necker Island, in the British Virgin Islands, goes for $50,000 a night.



But there are actually relatively affordable renting options when it comes to this stuff, the Wall Street Journal points out today.

We’ve rounded up some additional private islands from around the world that we think you might benefit from knowing about. The cheapest is $632 a week, while the most expensive costs right below $5,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.