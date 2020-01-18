Meghan Markle and Prince Harry retreated to a mansion on Vancouver Island in the weeks before #Megxit news broke. Here are 3 private islands for sale nearby.

Colliers International; Getty

Now is the perfect time to buy an island – especially for these prices.

And who knows? A buyer might just end up island-neighbours with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stayed on Vancouver Island during their winter vacation last year, shortly before announcing their intention to break off from the royal family and seek “financial independence.”

Colliers International, a Vancouver-based real estate firm, has listed several islands off the coast of British Columbia for sale, Vancouver Sun reports. The islands we’ve highlighted here are priced as low as $US841,830 and cost as much as $US1.7 million.

Some of the islands, such as the West Ballenas Island, are in their natural state, meaning they offer the perfect opportunity to be developed and built upon. They have large forested areas and private beaches, offering stunning views of the surrounding waters.

Here’s a look at the three islands, arranged in order from least to most expensive.

Jelina Island — $US1.1 million CAD ($US841,830 USD)

Located in the Georgia Strait, this island has a massive forest which takes up most of the inland area.

Stretching across seven acres, it already comes with an already-built cabin and boat house. It also has sea otters and killer whales within the vicinity, perfect for a sightseeing day at your own private beach.

Halibut Island — $US1.995 million CAD ($US1.5 million USD)

This island, situated in the southern Gulf Islands, is on sale for the first time in 50 years.

It is known for its gravel beaches and it’s just a few miles away from the US border.

It has a bustling wildlife population and is one of many feeding grounds in the area for Orcas. It’s also pretty close to the Port Sidney Marina.



West Ballenas Island — $US2.225 million CAD ($US1.7 million USD)

This island is close to its natural state, practically untouched by humans. Though if purchased, a part of the island will still be owned by the Canadian government for the use of its lighthouse.

The island has an elevation point which reaches 109 feet. It’s located in the Georgia Strait.

