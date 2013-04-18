6 Private Islands You Can Rent Right Now

It seems like everyone is talking about private islands these days.



It’s rumoured that Jay-Z is looking for a private island getaway for wife Beyonce and baby Blue Ivy, and Skorpios — the most famous private island in Greece — just sold to an anonymous Russian billionaire for $153 million.

But you don’t need to buy a private island to enjoy the feeling of being completely secluded.

Luxury Retreats, a luxury villa vacation company with more than 2,000 properties, has half a dozen private islands for rent. They aren’t cheap, but they are ideal for a true getaway.

