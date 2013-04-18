6 Private Islands You Can Rent Right Now

It seems like everyone is talking about private islands these days.
It’s rumoured that Jay-Z is looking for a private island getaway for wife Beyonce and baby Blue Ivy, and Skorpios — the most famous private island in Greece — just sold to an anonymous Russian billionaire for $153 million.
But you don’t need to buy a private island to enjoy the feeling of being completely secluded.
Luxury Retreats, a luxury villa vacation company with more than 2,000 properties, has half a dozen private islands for rent. They aren’t cheap, but they are ideal for a true getaway.
MUSHA CAY is David Copperfield's private island resort in the Bahamas. It has rentals that start at $37,500 per night and go up to $52,000 during peak season.
The island can accommodate 24 guests. They can either stay in the 10,000-square-foot home at the top of the hill, or in a thatched-roof beach house on the outskirts of the island.
NECKER ISLAND is Sir Richard Branson's 74-acre private island in the British Virgin Islands. Rates start at $3,835 per night, but that number goes up to $60,000 if you want to rent the whole island.
There are nine bedrooms in the main house, with six other homes spread across the island. The island can hold up to 30 people plus six children in a bunk room.
The surrounding water is clear, and the sand is white and smooth. There are pools, tennis courts, and spa areas, and all food and drink is included in the price.
CALIVIGNY ISLAND is located off the coast of Grenada in the Caribbean. Rates start at $30,000 per night, but can go as high as $165,000 per night if you want to rent the whole island during peak season.
There are Jacuzzis, a freshwater pool, and white sand beaches. With two private chefs, the food is prepared fresh for every meal. And there are plenty of activity options if you want to do more than tan.
The island has five villas, each with a king-sized bed and ensuite bathroom. They also all have large wraparound decks.
There is a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor movie theatre, and a beachside fire pit. There is also equipment for water sports, including jet skis and snorkelling gear.
FOWL CAY ISLAND is located in the Bahamas, only 200 miles from Miami. It has a total of 50 acres and rates start at $11,857 per night, with a 4-night minimum.
There are a total of six villas, with 13 bedrooms altogether. Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom.
LITTLE WHALE CAY is also in the Bahamas. The 93-acre island was first developed in the 1930s, and now you can stay there for as little as $10,500 per night, with a 5-night minimum.
This island has three homes with seven total bedrooms. Each house has a flat screen TV with DVD player, a music system, and air conditioning.
