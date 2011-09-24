There's A $19-Million Private Island For Sale Less Than One Hour From NYC

Houlihan Lawrence



By Rob BearLocation: Stamford, Conn.

Price: $18,900,000

The Skinny: Stamford may lack the ritzy name recognition of its bucolic neighbours Greenwich and Darien, but this island estate could put the town back on the map for deep-pocketed buyers. A three-acre private island connected to the mainland by a causeway, the compound consists of an 11-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, staff quarters, and a greenhouse. While the current kitchen and family room keep the house stuck firmly in some sort of misguided ’90s “I’m so rich I can be this casual” style, the rest of the house is classic turn-of-the-century charm. Well, at least as charming as a 14,000-square-foot, $19M estate could be.

