An entire private island in South Florida is on the market for $24.5 million

An island paradise off the coast of Florida is up for sale.

With 104 acres of pristine wilderness and 3.5 miles of oceanfront, the island is a certifiable semi-tropical paradise. It also has a four-bedroom Spanish villa-style home on it, built in 1928.

Though the asking price is $US24.5 million, the owners are looking to move quickly and all serious offers will be considered until April 30th.

For a $US100,000 deposit, interested buyers can take a private tour around the island.

Michael Saunders and Company has the listing.

