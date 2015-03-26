An entire private island in South Florida is on the market for $24.5 million

An island paradise off the coast of Florida is up for sale.
With 104 acres of pristine wilderness and 3.5 miles of oceanfront, the island is a certifiable semi-tropical paradise. It also has a four-bedroom Spanish villa-style home on it, built in 1928.
Though the asking price is $US24.5 million, the owners are looking to move quickly and all serious offers will be considered until April 30th.
For a $US100,000 deposit, interested buyers can take a private tour around the island.
Michael Saunders and Company has the listing.
It sits near regular 'Bokeelia island', which is itself very close the much larger Pine Island. All the islands sit off the west coast of Florida, near the metropolitan area of Fort Myers.
The natural woods and light colours really make the four bedroom villa feel like an island paradise.
Electricity is provided from the mainland, which powers the many ceiling fans as well as other appliances.
But the owners of the original house bought the rest of the land to ensure there would be no additional development.
