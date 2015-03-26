An entire private island in South Florida is on the market for $24.5 million

Dennis Green
Michael Saunders & Company

An island paradise off the coast of Florida is up for sale.

With 104 acres of pristine wilderness and 3.5 miles of oceanfront, the island is a certifiable semi-tropical paradise. It also has a four-bedroom Spanish villa-style home on it, built in 1928.

Though the asking price is $US24.5 million, the owners are looking to move quickly and all serious offers will be considered until April 30th.

For a $US100,000 deposit, interested buyers can take a private tour around the island.

Michael Saunders and Company has the listing.

An entire mass of land in South Florida called Little Bokeelia Island is up for sale.

The island covers 104 acres.

It sits near regular 'Bokeelia island', which is itself very close the much larger Pine Island. All the islands sit off the west coast of Florida, near the metropolitan area of Fort Myers.

The property also includes a manor house originally built in 1928.

It's been completely renovated and kept up to date.

The Spanish style influences permeate throughout the home.

Mediterranean archways are central to nearly every room in the house, both inside and out.

Every detail carefully considered.

A natural wood staircase takes you to the second floor.

The natural woods and light colours really make the four bedroom villa feel like an island paradise.

Electricity is provided from the mainland, which powers the many ceiling fans as well as other appliances.

Every room has an amazing view of the beauty outside.

From the house, all you can see is pristine island.

Ample covered spaces protect your outdoor lounging from the harsh Florida sun.

There are a ton of outdoor verandas.

There's even an outdoor dining area.

There's no bridge to the island, so there's no need to have an actual driveway.

But there are plenty of docks are at your disposal.

As well as beautiful flower gardens

Private beachfront surrounds the island.

Other natural features include waterfalls and untouched woodlands.

A private Florida retreat wouldn't be complete without swimming pools.

The island actually has enough land for 28 other homes.

But the owners of the original house bought the rest of the land to ensure there would be no additional development.

Apart form the main house, there are other other outbuildings and huts on the property.

The owners spent 26 years developing the island to be their version of paradise.

They're now selling it to focus on their Christian mission work, according to ABC News.

Though the asking price is $24.5 million, the owners are looking to move quickly and all serious offers will be considered until April 30th.

Now see the most expensive houses sold in the previous year

The 22 Most Expensive Homes Sold This Year »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.