A private island off the coast of Maine with 3 helipads and 5 beaches is renting for $250,000 a week. Take a look inside the fully customisable retreat.

A private island off the coast of Portland, Maine, with sweeping views of Casco Bay is renting for $US250,000 per week.

Called House Island, the 12-acre property boasts three helicopter landing and take-off spots plus deep-water anchorages for yachts.

The takeover package includes access to the island’s three houses, 24/7 security, and concierge services.

Owner Noah Gordon told Business Insider that the takeover package is completely customisable, depending on a client’s interests.

Celebrity real estate agent Dylan Eckardt, who has worked with stars like Rihanna and Justin Bieber, is shopping the property around to his high-profile clients.

Take a look at House Island, which comes with five beaches, two private docks, and “killer” sunsets and sunrises.

A 12-acre private island off the coast of Portland, Maine, with panoramic views of Casco Bay, is renting as a pandemic safe haven for $US250,000 per week.

“Europe is closed to Americans, summertime hotspots like the Hamptons are filled to capacity, Maine has flattened the curve, and House Island in Portland is available for rent,” owner Noah Gordon told Business Insider.

Nest Seekers’ Dylan Eckardt, described by Vanity Fair as a “real estate agent to the stars,” told Business Insider about House Island and is representing the island to his celebrity clients on Gordon’s behalf.

The island is just 20 minutes from Portland International Jetport. “New Yorkers … can be wheels up on a jet out of New York or DC, land in Portland, and arrive on the island with your first cocktail in hand in less than 2 hours,” Gordon said.

House Island also has three landing and takeoff spots for helicopters plus deep-water anchorages for yachts.

Gordon, a Portland-based entrepreneur, purchased the northern half of House Island this fall for $US4.5 million. The southern 16 acres, connected to Gordon’s property by a thin land strip, are home to a 19th-century fort.

To date, Gordon has rented out the island as a wedding venue and corporate retreat destination.

Gordon had planned to transform House Island into Portland’s “premier yacht club” this year, but due to the pandemic, has pivoted to offering island buyouts.

The 230-foot Felix superyacht visits House Island on July 2.

As is, the northern half can accommodate up to 46 people, though “glamping” tents can be added to increase numbers.

The largest of the island’s three houses is the five-bedroom Cappy’s Lodge.

All feature bright interiors with wood floors …

… nautical decorations, and windows looking out over Casco Bay.

The 3-bedroom Christina’s World house sits on the highest part of the island.

While every room on the island has a water view, the upstairs deck of Christina’s World takes the cake. Guests can watch schooners sail by, and on a clear day, see Mount Washington in the distance.

The smallest of the accommodations is the two-bedroom, robins-egg-blue Sunshine Cottage, which enjoys a private view of one of the island’s five beaches.

Takeover services include 24/7 security, a concierge team, and food delivery from the mainland (read: unlimited lobster).

Gordon markets the island as completely customisable. Want an on-island concert with a Grammy-award-winning artist or a helicopter tour of nearby Acadia National Park? Gordon told Business Insider he can make that happen.

Add-on amenities are based on time rented. Travellers who rent the island for four weeks will have a pool, spa, gym, and bar waiting for them on the island before they arrive, Gordon told Business Insider. An eight-week rental unlocks the addition of a dual tennis-basketball court.

Amenities aside, perhaps the biggest allure of House Island is the privacy it affords in a pandemic. “Safety is luxury,” Gordon told Business Insider. Plus, there are “killer sunrises and sunsets,” he said.

