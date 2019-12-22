A private island 90 miles outside of NYC is on the market for $4.9 million — here's an inside look at the property and its historic 4-bedroom home

A private island off the shores of Connecticut is on the market for $US4.9 million.

Potato Island is about 90 miles from New York City and about 150 miles from Boston.

The 1.1-acre island is a two-minute boat ride from Stony Creek – a coastal village in Branford, Connecticut. On it sits a 3,871-square-foot, four-bedroom home that dates back to 1912.

The stunning property boasts a heated pool, a Jacuzzi, a boat dock, a boat slip, gardens, and panoramic views of the ocean.

Inside the home are spacious rooms decorated with warm colours, large windows, office nooks, window seats, and a master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling.

Potato Island is a private island in Connecticut.

About 90 miles from New York City, it’s one of a smattering of 365 tiny islands called the Thimble Islands. The islands are located off the coast of Branford, Connecticut, in the Long Island Sound.

Many of those islands, like Potato Island, sport beautiful homes.

Potato Island is 1.1 acres and offers its residents a sense of complete privacy. While one side of the home opens up to a beautiful green lawn …

… photos from the other side reveal just how close to the water it really is.

The house on Potato Island spans 3,871 square feet and dates back to 1912.

The current owners bought the island back in 1997 for just $US900,000.

According to a report by Mansion Global, they spent the past two decades renovating the property and added trees, gardens, and a pool.

“It was in terrible condition,” the owner told Mansion Global. “There wasn’t a blade of grass on the island.”

The property hit the market back in May of 2018 with an asking price of $US4.9 million. Though it’s been on the market for over a year now, the price hasn’t budged.

And, while the property is currently listed for just under $US5 million, this is not the first time the owners have put it on the market.

According to Mansion Global, they first put it on the market in 2014 for $US7.35 million. It’s been on and off since then.

The spacious home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It’s filled with walls of windows, office nooks, and window seats.

Although the home uses solar power, there is a backup generator.

Like many of the island homes in the area, the house on Potato Island has a sprawling wraparound porch that allows residents to take in the views …

… from all angles. The property also has an outdoor Jacuzzi, which is visible in the photo below — though barely, because its design flows into its surroundings so neatly.

In addition to the Jacuzzi, the property’s other outdoor amenities include a heated pool, a boat dock, a boat slip, and gardens.

Potato Island is one of many private islands for sale near New York City. In fact, this past summer, Business Insider wrote about three private islands that hit the market in New York.

Just consider Willow Island, a private island in Putnam County, New York, that hit the market this past summer for just $US850,000. Just 60 miles from Manhattan, Willow Island comes with a four-bedroom house, a solar-powered boat, and a 600-square-foot studio.

A representative from the firm with the listing told Business Insider that the island has been temporarily taken off the market until the spring.

