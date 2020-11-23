A private island in the middle of a Norwegian fjord that used to be a low-security prison is now selling for $3.2 million

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway A view of Ulvsnes Island from the main land.

A private island located in a Norwegian fjord is for sale with an asking price of $US3.2 million.

The island comes with 30 buildings, hiking trails, and the potential to grow your own organic produce.

A boarding school for “naughty boys” was previously located on this island, which earned it the nickname “Devil’s Island,” per Daily Mail and Time Out.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ulvsnes Island, a private island in a Norwegian fjord, is on sale for $US3.2 million.

Norway is famous for its fjords, which are pockets of ocean landlocked on three sides. According to Aktiv Eiendomsmegling, the listing agent, Ulvsnes has panoramic views of one of these famous fjords, SÃ¸rfjorden, while remaining relatively accessible from Bergen, one of the biggest cities in the country.

The island had an interesting history before hitting the public real-estate market, per Aktiv. According to the listing, it served as a boarding school for “naughty boys” until 1982, at which point it was converted to a low-security correctional facility.

Take a closer look at the private island, which comes with 30 buildings, hiking trails, and a football pitch.

An entire island located in a scenic Norwegian fjord is on sale for $US3.2 million. Erik Steen of Norway-based real estate agency Aktiv Eiendomsmegling holds the listing.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway A view of the island from the main land.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

Called Ulvsnes Island, the island was once owned by Norwegian royalty before the church acquired it, per the listing.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway Ulvsnes Island has a rich past.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

For over a century, from 1881 to 1982, the island served as a boarding school for “naughty boys,” according to the property listing.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway A look at the mainland from the island.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

According to Time Out and Daily Mail, its stint as a live-in learning facility for “misbehaving boys” earned Ulvsnes the nickname “Devil’s Island” among locals.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway Ulvsnes Island once housed a boarding school for ‘misbehaving boys.’

Source: Daily Mail, Time Out

The listing agent confirmed to Insider that according to local legend, mothers used to threaten to ship their children to Devil’s Island if they misbehaved.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway The main house on the island, seen at a distance.

Source: Daily Mail

From 1982 to 2019, the island served as a “low-security prison,” according to the listing. It’s unclear why the former boarding school was closed to make way for a prison. But per Time Out, the island again changed hands last year, when it was bought by a private individual who turned it into a fully-functional farm.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway An aerial view of the island.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling, Time Out

Though it’s an island in the middle of a fjord, the property isn’t all that remote. The listing notes that the island is a “short boat ride from the mainland” and “easily accessible” from Bergen, one of the biggest cities in Norway.

John Hicks/Getty Images Bergen, Norway.

Source: Visit Norway, Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

According to the listing, the island has 30 buildings that take up a total of 32,000 square feet. Twenty-three undeveloped wooded acres wrap around these houses.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway One of the houses on the island.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

The main residence alone is 20,000 square feet and has “lush gardens and pathways.”

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway The main building.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

Aside from the large main house, the island has a barn, workshops, a boathouse, greenhouses, and a utility building, per the listing.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway The boathouse.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

Ulvsnes Island also has hiking trails, a football pitch, and swimming spots that offer panoramic views of the fjord, according to the listing.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway One of the island’s hiking trails.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

There’s also plenty of natural wildlife and greenery. The listing agents notes that the island has housed animals like horses, sheep, and alpacas in the recent past, and it has been adapted for farming and harvesting organic produce.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway Houses on the island.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

But the island’s new owner won’t be roughing it entirely. Ulvsnes’ buildings have plenty of modern amenities set up already, like water heaters, Wi-Fi-controlled central heating, security cameras, and insulation.

Aktiv/Vladi/Explore Norway View of the water from the island.

Source: Aktiv Eiendomsmegling

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.