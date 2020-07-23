A private island just an hour from New York City is selling for $2.5 million — take a look inside the Long Island Sound retreat that's only accessible by boat

Carlos Marques, Marcott Studios for William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty

A private island in Long Island Sound off the coast of southern Connecticut is on the market for $US2.5 million.

Known as Copps Island, it is located just over an hour north of New York City in Norwalk and is the namesake of a historic East Coast oystering company.

Take a look inside Copps Island, which is only accessible by boat, comes with a lighthouse-like tower, and boasts sweeping views of the surrounding ocean.

A six-acre private island off the coast of southern Connecticut is selling for $US2.5 million.

Eileen Murphy and Nancy Crosland of Sotheby’s International Realty represent the listing.

Known as Copps Island, it is located just over an hour from New York City in Long Island Sound.

The property, surrounded by oyster beds, is the namesake of Copps Island Oysters, a historic East Coast oystering company dating back to the 1940s.

Copps Island is accessible only by boat and a short ride from the Cove Marina in Norwalk.

Once en route to the island, residents and visitors will feel as if “they are a million miles away from the hustle, tension, and restrictions of everyday life,” according to the listing.

The centrepiece of the property is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage.

Painted slate grey, it consists of a main level and two-story hexagonal tower reminiscent of a lighthouse.

The master bedroom sits at the top of the tower and boasts a cathedral ceiling …

… as well as wrap-around windows.

It’s no wonder the room is lined with windows, considering the view outside.

The remaining bedrooms are brightly coloured. One sports lime green walls.

The other is painted sky blue.

The lower level consists of a dining area and full kitchen …

… plus multiple living areas with nautical-themed decorations.

There is no shortage of views on the island. Residents can soak up the sight of manicured gardens from this large screened-in porch …

… or head outside to relax, social distancing style, on chaises by the water.

Copps Island is one of a handful of private islands for sale outside New York City.

Petre Island in Carmel, New York, is currently on the market for $US9.95 million and also available as a summer short-term rental for $US40,000 per month. It boasts two Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired homes and a helipad.

In December, Business Insider’s Libertina Brandt wrote about Potato Island off the coast of Branford, Connecticut, which comes with a boat slip, heated pool, and four-bedroom home dating back to 1912. According to Zillow’s price records, the property is “pending” a $US4.9 million sale as of July 15.

