HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Private Island Off The Coast Of Florida Is A Bargain At $12 Million

Photo: Zillow.com

Next door neighbours can be really annoying.If you’re a loner, this house on a private island could be the ideal real estate option for you.



E. Sister Rock Island, located about a quarter of a mile from the shores of Marathon, Fla. can be yours for a bargain $12 million.

The main house on the island has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. With such limited room, you really will be secluded.

There are two boat docks on the island, providing access back to the mainland.

[via Zillow]

