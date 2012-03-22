HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Private Island Off The Coast Of Florida Is A Bargain At $12 Million

Meredith Galante
private island marathon flordia $12 million

Photo: Zillow.com

Next door neighbours can be really annoying.If you’re a loner, this house on a private island could be the ideal real estate option for you.

E. Sister Rock Island, located about a quarter of a mile from the shores of Marathon, Fla. can be yours for a bargain $12 million.

The main house on the island has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. With such limited room, you really will be secluded.

There are two boat docks on the island, providing access back to the mainland.

[via Zillow]

Welcome to E Sister Rock Island.

You'll have to arrive by boat, because there are no roads or bridges connecting it to the mainland.

If you prefer to come in by helicopter, there's a helipad for that.

Can you feel the warm Atlantic breeze?

The living room has a bar area.

The black bar against the light-wood cabinets gives the kitchen some visual contrast.

Everything is pretty quaint in the house.

The Bahamas-style residence was updated in 2001.

The master bedroom features two of the 19 sliding glass doors in the house. They open onto the veranda.

The interior is pretty simple.

The bathroom doors are something out of a wild, wild west saloon.

When you're alone on an island, passing the day in a hammock sounds wonderful.

Eat outdoors and enjoy your island!

If you don't enjoy lounging in the sand for long, charter a boat to the near-by coral reef.

The island is a quarter of a mile from the shore

If $12 million is too hefty of a price tag, rent the island for $5,000 a week.

Prefer to actually live on the mainland?

DON'T MISS: For $38 Million, Buy A Curvaceous Compound On The Palm Beach Oceanfront >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.