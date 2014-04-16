This Massive Private Island In The Bahamas -- Once Listed For $US55 Million -- Is About To Hit The Auction Block

A massive private island in the Bahamas — which comes with its own airport code and 2,700-foot landing strip — will be auctioned off next month in New York City.

Innocence Island, part of the exclusive Exuma chain in the Bahamas, was first listed for $US55 million in 2009, but the owner, who recently became ill, wants to auction the property for a quicker transaction, CNBC reports.

It shouldn’t be hard to attract a luxury buyer. The 681-acre island has a 3,000-square-foot main house overlooking the entire island, plus a second hillside bungalow with a gym and meditation deck. Innocence Island also includes 15 miles of nature trails, six white sand beaches and flourishing tomato vines as well as mango, guava, and lemon trees growing on the island for your use.

It will be sold by luxury real estate firm Concierge Auctions with Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, and has a reserve price of $US10 million.

