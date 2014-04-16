This Massive Private Island In The Bahamas -- Once Listed For $US55 Million -- Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Innocence Island Bahamas 4Concierge Auctions

A massive private island in the Bahamas — which comes with its own airport code and 2,700-foot landing strip — will be auctioned off next month in New York City.

Innocence Island, part of the exclusive Exuma chain in the Bahamas, was first listed for $US55 million in 2009, but the owner, who recently became ill, wants to auction the property for a quicker transaction, CNBC reports.

It shouldn’t be hard to attract a luxury buyer. The 681-acre island has a 3,000-square-foot main house overlooking the entire island, plus a second hillside bungalow with a gym and meditation deck. Innocence Island also includes 15 miles of nature trails, six white sand beaches and flourishing tomato vines as well as mango, guava, and lemon trees growing on the island for your use.

It will be sold by luxury real estate firm Concierge Auctions with Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, and has a reserve price of $US10 million.

Innocence Island is part of the Exuma chain of islands in the Bahamas.

It has 681 acres, making it one of the largest private islands in the Bahamas.

Here's a look at the wildlife on the island.

The 3,000-square foot main house sits 90 feet above sea level.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom house offers 360-degree views of the island.

The pool is perched to overlook the island from the main house.

There are dozens of places to sit and relax outside.

Including this deck above the pool.

It's part of a two-tiered gazebo that offers great views of the water.

Here's another place to sit outside by the crystal clear water.

This dining area is protected from bad weather.

The main house and bungalow both offer dining areas on their decks.

You can also sit and relax on a deck in the water.

Innocence Island has six white sand beaches.

Here's a view of the whole private island.

