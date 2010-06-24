Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Current State Of US Private Equity

Private equity has been hammered by the financial downturn, with deal making in decline and firms across the country sitting on large amounts of dry powder.



Marketwatch with Loulihan and Lokey have put together a report detailing the current state of the industry.

Notable are fears over the impact extensive due diligence will have on the details of each M&A deal. Simultaneously, regulation is impacting decision makers in PE, who feel it is going to impact deal volume.

But there is optimism as well, notably in the takeover of privately held companies. Deal flow is also expected to increase in the next 12 months.

But the reality is PE has a long way to come back before it returns to pre-financial crisis levels.

