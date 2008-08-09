Private-Equity Titan Building Boston's Biggest House

HarbourVest Partners managing director Ofer Nemirovsky is building a $23 million mansion in Boston’s Back Bay neighbourhood that will be the biggest single-family home in the city. It will include a 27-foot oval library and an eat-in study, presumably for those all-night deal negotiations.



Dealbook: The credit crunch may have put an end to chart-topping buyout deals, but private equity executives are still breaking real estate records.

Ofer Nemirovsky, a managing director at private equity and venture capital firm HarbourVest Partners, is cobbling together a 15-bathroom, 24,000-square-foot home in Boston’s fashionable Back Bay neighbourhood. The Boston Globe reports that the $23 million mansion will be the largest single-family home in the city.

The project has been a long time in the making: Mr. Nemirovsky spent 10 years buying the two adjacent buildings, one of which comprises four condominiums, that are now being joined in what The Globe calls a “gut renovation.”

Amenities will include an elevator, an exercise room, an “eat-in study,” a 27-foot, oval-shaped library, an office for the house manager and a “ball-playing court” in the basement, according to the construction plans.

