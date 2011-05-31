Private Equity King Charles Gallagher Is Selling The Biggest Yacht Ever Built In The U.S. For $215 Million

Photo: Derecktor

Less than a year after it was launched, Denver-based investor Charles Gallagher is selling his megayacht Cakewalk, at 281 ft. the largest luxury yacht built in the U.S. since J.P. Morgan’s Corsair IV in the 1930s and the biggest ever by volume.Listed for sale via Burgess at $215 million, it’s the result of a collaboration between Connecticut’s Derecktor shipyards, Azure Naval Architects of Holland, exterior designer Tim Heywood and interior designer Liz Dalton.



Cakewalk, which is honored in Robb Report‘s new “Best of the Best” issue, features a total of six decks with the owners’ and guests’ accommodations representing half of that space, plus a helipad and swimming platform aft.

All staterooms are located above deck, affording large, graceful windows, and boast spacious baths and one-touch amenity control systems.

Located on the main deck, the elegant owner’s suite has impressive forward views and includes a spa, lounge, theatre and gym.

Ceilings in the recessed dining salon with seating for 16 are decorated with hand-painted canvases and exotic woods are incorporated throughout the stately craft.

There is a games room located on the bridge deck, and above that the sun deck features a bar, loungers, sunshades and a whirlpool spa for entertaining billionaire-style.

