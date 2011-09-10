The Most Influential Fund Managers In The World

Bloomberg Markets just put together a list of the most influential figures in finance.
It runs the gamut from regulators to bankers to academics, but there are a handful of hedge fund managers on the list, too.
According to Bloomberg Markets Magazine, they are the most influential private equity and hedge fund managers in the world.
(Note: Warren Buffett and David Rubenstein, also money managers, made the list too, but they were recognised as “corporate innovators,” not money managers, like these men were.)
Fund: SAC Capital Advisors
Strategy: Equity markets
Why he's on the list: '30 per cent annualized returns since 1987 in his main fund' doesn't hurt
Fun fact: Unusually serious art collector (even for a hedge fund manager); collection ranges from Picasso to Damien Hirst
Fund: Bridgewater Associates
Strategy: Heavily researched macro
Why he's on the list: Foresaw 2008 crisis; frequently advises central bankers
Fun fact: Big game hunter, meditates frequently
Fund: GMO LLC
Strategy: Bearish on humanity
Why he's on the list: Called bubble in home prices in '05
Fun fact: Helped invent index funds
Fund: Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO)
Strategy: Corporate bonds
Why he's on the list: Most famous bond investor; popularised the idea of our current dismal 'new normal'
Fun fact: Renowned stamp collector whose collection 'is valued in the tens of millions of dollars'
Fund: Templeton Emerging Markets Group
Strategy: Emerging markets
Why he's on the list: Is the 'Pied Piper' of investing in Asia and Latin America
Fun fact: Has been called the 'Yul Brynner of Wall Street'
Fund: Renaissance Technologies
Strategy: Quant, algorithmic
Why he's on the list: 'World's smartest billionaire' ; pioneer of quant investing
Fun fact: Accomplished mathematician; his work has assisted physicists
Hedge fund: Soros Fund Management
Strategy: Currency speculation
Why he's on the list: He 'broke' the British pound
Fun fact: Toppled Soviet regimes in his spare time but failed to buy the Washington Nationals
