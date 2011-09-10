The Most Influential Fund Managers In The World

Alex Howe
ray dalio washington

Bloomberg Markets just put together a list of the most influential figures in finance.

It runs the gamut from regulators to bankers to academics, but there are a handful of hedge fund managers on the list, too.

According to Bloomberg Markets Magazine, they are the most influential private equity and hedge fund managers in the world.

(Note: Warren Buffett and David Rubenstein, also money managers, made the list too, but they were recognised as “corporate innovators,” not money managers, like these men were.)

Steven Cohen

Fund: SAC Capital Advisors

Strategy: Equity markets

Why he's on the list: '30 per cent annualized returns since 1987 in his main fund' doesn't hurt

Fun fact: Unusually serious art collector (even for a hedge fund manager); collection ranges from Picasso to Damien Hirst

Ray Dalio

Fund: Bridgewater Associates

Strategy: Heavily researched macro

Why he's on the list: Foresaw 2008 crisis; frequently advises central bankers

Fun fact: Big game hunter, meditates frequently

Laurence Fink

Jeremy Grantham

Fund: GMO LLC

Strategy: Bearish on humanity

Why he's on the list: Called bubble in home prices in '05

Fun fact: Helped invent index funds

William Gross

Fund: Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO)

Strategy: Corporate bonds

Why he's on the list: Most famous bond investor; popularised the idea of our current dismal 'new normal'

Fun fact: Renowned stamp collector whose collection 'is valued in the tens of millions of dollars'

Mark Mobius

Fund: Templeton Emerging Markets Group

Strategy: Emerging markets

Why he's on the list: Is the 'Pied Piper' of investing in Asia and Latin America

Fun fact: Has been called the 'Yul Brynner of Wall Street'

James Simons

Fund: Renaissance Technologies
Strategy: Quant, algorithmic
Why he's on the list: 'World's smartest billionaire' ; pioneer of quant investing

Fun fact: Accomplished mathematician; his work has assisted physicists

George Soros

Hedge fund: Soros Fund Management
Strategy: Currency speculation
Why he's on the list: He 'broke' the British pound

Fun fact: Toppled Soviet regimes in his spare time but failed to buy the Washington Nationals

Don't miss...

SURVEY OF HEDGE FUND MANAGERS: Global Macro Is The Best Strategy For 2012
The full '50 Most Influential People In Finance' from Bloomberg Markets Magazine >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.