There's a revolving door between Washington and Wall Street. Here are some of the biggest names to pass through

There has long been a revolving door between Washington and Wall Street – and nowhere is that more evident than in the private equity industry.

Buyout firms lean on political connections for international introductions and regulatory clout.

Over the years, some of the biggest private equity firms have sought the very biggest names leaving senior roles in DC. This includes Blackstone, KKR, Apollo and the Carlyle Group.

The list of recruits spans from ex-Presidents to regulatory heads to people who worked among top spies. Here’s some of the biggest names:

