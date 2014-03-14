Chuck E. Cheese Owner Apollo Global Might Buy Dave & Buster's

Apollo Global Management, the private equity giant run by billionaire Leon Black, is said to be considering a bid for Dave & Buster’s, Bloomberg News’ Cristina Alesci and Leslie Patton report.

Dave & Buster’s restaurants feature arcade games and alcoholic beverages.

Apollo already owns Chuck E. Cheese, a pizza and entertainment restaurant that caters to kids.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s wants $US1 billion for the restaurant chain, the report said citing unnamed sources familiar.

