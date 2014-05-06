Private Equity Firm Bain Capital Could Buy Boost Juice For $185 Million

Bain Capital could buy Boost Juice for $185 million (Photo: Getty)

Private equity firm Bain Capital could buy fruit juice franchise Boost Juice for approximately $185 million, according to the AFR’s Street Talk column.

Bain became interested in the business after the buy-out firm Affinity Equity Partners stepped back from the sale after doing its due diligence.

According to the AFR, it is now in an exclusive sales negotiation, which could mean a big payday for co-founder and BRW rich-lister Janine Allis if the deal goes ahead.

She already made around $70 million when she sold down her holding to private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2010.

Boost is owned by Retail Zoo, which has around 300 of the fruit juice stores, according to the report.

UBS began working on exit options with The Riverside Company and other Retail Zoo shareholders last year, and according to The AFR, had also considered an IPO.

