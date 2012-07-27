A Private Equity CEO Was Shot Dead In His Office

Photo: Flickr/Null Value

The CEO of private equity firm was allegedly shot dead by a former business partner who then killed himself, MoneyWeb’s Julius Cobbett reports.The CEO was Julian Williams, 37, the chief executive and co-founder of Basileus Capital.



He was allegedly shot by Herman Pretorius, a former business partner at hedge fund Abante Statistical Arbitrage.

MoneyWeb points out that the pair had a big dispute earlier this month over the payment of dividends for a company called SA Superalloys.

Here’s Williams’ bio from Basileus:

Julian Williams graduated with a Masters in Commerce from the University of Cape Town. He successfully completed his board examination and following the completion of his training contract with PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc, he obtained his CA (SA) professional membership from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

In Business:

In 2001 he was responsible for launching Penryth (Proprietary) Limited, a specialist securities lending business in South Africa. This led him to move across and establish an investment Group of companies which comprised: a Financial Services Board registered investment manager; and a private equity company and related companies.

While running the Group Mr. Williams founded Wesizwe Platinum Limited, a Platinum explorer and mine developer. Mr. Williams engineered the listing of Wesizwe on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in December 2005. Mr Williams has served on the Wesizwe Platinum Board for 6 years.

Mr Williams is also the Chairman of Avalloy, South Africa’s only superalloy producer. Mr Williams engineered the purchase of the Avalloy plant from African Rainbow Minerals Ltd in 2006 and oversaw Rolls Royce taking a 15% stake in the company along with its acceptance by the market and consequent growth.

Mr. Williams is a co-founder of the Basileus Group of companies with James Ngculu. The Basileus Group specialises in Private Equity transactions and corporate advisory work.

