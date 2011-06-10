In Next Greek Bailout, Idiot Lenders May Finally Take A Hit

Private holders of Greek debt appear to be willing to go along with the EU-IMF strategy to get them involved with the next Greek bailout, according to Der Spiegel.



The paper reports that bondholders will be willing to accept a “rollover” of their debt into new securities, which will provide Greece with an additional €20 billion to €35 billion.

Those numbers match yesterday’s Reuters report that the Greek bailout would involve the participation of private investors, to the tune of €30 billion.

The big question now is whether or not this will be a forced rollover. If it is, it may trigger the default provisions of credit agencies and a credit event, with potentially damaging effects to the ECB.

