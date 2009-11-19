Maersk Alabama Attacked Again By Pirates, But Private Contractors Defend It

The Maersk Alabama, whose crew just back in April was taken hostage, and then daringly saved by U.S. Navy SEAL snipers, has been attacked again.



Yet this time the Alabama was prepared — with armed private contractors on board.

WSJ: Four men in a skiff sped within 300 yards of the container ship, firing automatic weapons in an attempt to board it, according to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet. A security team aboard the Alabama fired back and managed to fend off the attack, the Navy said. The onboard security detail was a private contractor, not a military detachment, according to a Fifth Fleet spokesman. A U.S. P-3 surveillance aircraft had established radio communications with the ship’s captain midafternoon Wednesday, and the ship reported all aboard were safe and the ship was proceeding to its next port of call. In the attack, the Alabama’s crew also took evasive maneuvers and used a new technique to repel pirates: a so-called long-range acoustic device, which emits high-pitched sounds painful to the human ear.

Piracy seems like great news for the fledgling private defence industry.

