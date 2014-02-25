REVEALED: The Softer Side Of Chris Christie

The “Bridgegate” scandal has added to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) reputation as a political tough guy, but there’s another side to the Garden State governor. Business Insider searched online and found a selection of nine photos that show his softer side including vintage pictures of the governor as a child and shots of intimate family gatherings. Check out the pictures below.

An undated photo showing Christie with his parents, brother and sister on the beach:







Another shot of young Christie with his family that demonstrates his fondness for football began at an early age:

Chris Christie and his brother, Todd, sporting matching red sweaters with their brother-in-law, Russell Clarke in a picture uploaded during the 2010 holiday season:





Todd and Chris Christie with Russell Clarke at his wedding to their sister, Dawn:

A Christie family smooching sandwich!

Todd and Chris Christie with Dawn at her wedding:





Chris Christie and his siblings at another family function:





A family portrait:





Christie with some little leaguers:





