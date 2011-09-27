Take A Peek At All The Private Art Museums Sprouting Up In India

Started in the fall of 2008 by Lekha and Anupam Poddar in Gurgaon, Haryana, this is India's first private contemporary art museum. An NGO, it possesses some truly radical art.

There exist more than 5,000 pieces of Indian tribal, folk and modernist art while contemporary art makes up 40%. The Poddars seek to create, through Devi, a space which fosters meaningful interactions between several artists in the subcontinent to enhance our understanding of a shared history.