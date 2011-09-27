Take A Peek At All The Private Art Museums Sprouting Up In India

Photo: www.dashrath.in
With the disheveled state of India’s government-run museums, private art collectors and philanthropists saw the urgent need for an art revolution.Subsequently private museums have been and are being set up in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Coimbatore and Kolkata to inspire the country.
Started in the fall of 2008 by Lekha and Anupam Poddar in Gurgaon, Haryana, this is India's first private contemporary art museum. An NGO, it possesses some truly radical art.
There exist more than 5,000 pieces of Indian tribal, folk and modernist art while contemporary art makes up 40%. The Poddars seek to create, through Devi, a space which fosters meaningful interactions between several artists in the subcontinent to enhance our understanding of a shared history.
The brainchild of Shiv and Kiran Nadar of HCL Technologies, this museum opened in 2009. It is situated in the South Court of Delhi's DLF Mall, not too far away from the Devi Art Foundation.
This private museum showcases Kiran Nadar's personal collection of works by masters such as Anish Kapoor, FN Souza, Subodh Gupta, SH Raza, MF Husain and Tyeb Mehta. The museum draws inspiration from the Guggenheim in New York.
This museum, opened by Pinakin Patel, a senior progressive group artist and first director of NID in Ahmedabad, is just a boat ride away from Mumbai.
Situated in lush and green Alibaug, the Dashrath Patel Museum consists of works of the artist of the same name whose 60-year-old collection includes ceramics, paintings, and photographs chronicling India since its Independence.
Patel is known to have collaborated with personalities like Charles Eames, Louis Kahn, Henri Cartier-Bresson and Frei. The museum is curated by his close friend and artist Sadanand Menon.
Moving westward, Neville Tuli, founder of auction house Osian's is all set to open his private museum - Osianama. The aim is to fuse together fine arts, popular culture, cinema and architecture all into one at the now remodeled Minerva Theatre in Mumbai.
Over the years, Tuli has added to his collection everything from samurai armour to Buddhist thangkas to Marlon Brando's letters.
In what is to be a world class museum and educational institute, art collector and sugar baroness Rajashree Pathyis working on the opening of the COCCA next year.
She has dedicated 15,000 sqft of her textile mill to this private museum in southern town of Coimbatore.
Moving eastward to Kolkata, Rakhi Sarcar of CIMA art gallery is managing trustee of the KMOMA. This state of the art museum is set to open in 2013. It will display both Indian and international art and will be designed by none other than Herzog and de Meuron, the architects of the Tate Modern and the Beijing Olympic Stadium. KMOMA plans to bring with it a refreshing change, that of digital, new media and installation art.
