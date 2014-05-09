Here's How To Learn How Much Your Data Is Worth To Facebook And Google

The anti-virus software company AVG has created PrivacyFix, an app to help you get a handle on just how much you’re worth to big-time data players Facebook and Google. According to the app, I’m worth $US112.32 to Google, but a measly $US16.60 to Facebook.

The app makes an estimate on what you’re worth to Facebook by using its publicly available shareholder information to determine how much each user in a given country is worth to the social network. Then it either adds or detracts value based on your gender (females are worth more to Facebook than males) and how much you use the platform (number of friends, likes, and posts).

For Google, it measures the number of searches you’ve done in the past 60 days and compares that figure to the estimates securities analysts have made about how much each search is worth to the company.

Here’s how you can find out what you’re worth:

1. Visit PrivacyFix.com and click “Get AVGPrivacyFix for Free.”

Naturally, the app says it is “designed not to transmit or share your browser history or browser cookies.”

2. Login with your Facebook account at the top of the page to see what you’re worth to the social network.

PrivacyFix acknowledges that the number is only an estimate and can vary based on how often you click on ads, and which profile characteristics Facebook and its partners are using to target you.

3. The app also allows you to see which data you’re sharing with Facebook, and provides easy tools to manage it.

Clicking one of the “FIX” buttons will bring you to the right Facebook page to make private certain kinds of information. I chose to go through and delete some of the old apps I haven’t used in ages, this way they no longer have access to my Facebook information.

4. Scroll down to see what you’re worth to Google.

The number is not exact because some keywords (for instance, one indicating a rare disease that requires costly medical equipment) have more value than others.

5. But wait, there’s more!

You can also scroll down to see which ad tech companies are tracking you with browser cookies, which PrivacyFix shows you how to disable if you’d like. In my pool of logos, I noticed AOL Advertising, the audience measurement firm Quantcast, and the video tech company Ooyala. You can then scroll down further to see which of your favourite websites are keeping tabs on you.

Facebook declined to comment. We also reached out to Google earlier this morning, but have not yet heard back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.