It's Scary How Much You Give Up When You Sign A 'User Agreement'

We deal with user agreements all the time. Whether it’s updating iTunes or downloading a new piece of software onto your laptop, companies give a long piece of legal gibberish that might be glanced at for a second or two before clicking “Accept.”



But what do those pages of legal jargon actually say?

Are you giving away any real rights when you accept the terms and conditions given to you when you use services like Google and Facebook?

That’s the focus of this year’s award-winning documentary, “Terms and Conditions May Apply.”

The movie takes an in-depth look at what information companies and governments are able to gather about users thanks to these agreements.

