Calm Down: Google's Wifi Scraping Is Not A Big Deal

Attorneys general from roughly 30 U.S. states are considering combining their investigations into Google accidentally recording private data from wifi networks, The New York Times reports.This news is the latest in a string of announcements about governmental reactions to the issue. The FCC has expressed its concern, the FTC has said it was looking in to the matter, and lawmakers have been calling for hearings.



Acting concerned and calling for hearings are natural things for government to do whenever people are up in arms over anything. But based on publicly available information, there is nothing for people to be up in arms about.

To review:

The only reason anyone knows that Google recorded “payload data”, rather than simply the network IDs it uses to improve its location data is that Google publicly announced that it had done so. Google says it was a mistake, and provided a completely plausible explanation for that mistake.

Since Google’s sniffers change channels multiple times per second, there is no reason to think that it captured sensitive, coherent data. No one has put forth a coherent suggestion as to what Google might have intended to do with this data.

One of the lawyers bringing a class action suit against Google alleges that the company filed a patent for using the sort of payload data it collected, proving that this was no accident. This has been reported credulously, but the patent in question has nothing to do with what Google admitted to doing.

Google commissioned a third-party investigation of its data collection. Privacy International seized on the resulting report, saying it “reveals criminal intent by the company.” In fact, while it doesn’t disprove criminal intent, the report is entirely consistent with Google’s account.

The lawsuit against Google will ultimately be based on the argument that even if it was entirely accidental, and even if no one’s sensitive data was ever exposed to another human being, the fact that fragments of private data were stored by Google’s computers constitutes a violation of privacy.

We’re not lawyers, and we don’t have an opinion on that.

But we do have an opinion on the widespread theory that Google was intentionally recording payload data for nefarious purposes: it’s nonsense, and none of the extant evidence supports it.

