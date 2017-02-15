Privacy browser Cliqz has acquired the ad and tracking blocker Ghostery

German startup Cliqz, backed by Mozilla, acquired privacy tool Ghostery in an all-cash deal, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Cliqz is a German startup building a privacy browser, which protects its users from ad tracking.

The deal will see the startup acquire the consumer assets of Ghostery, which has 10 million users, in a bid to grow Cliqz’s user base outside of its home market.

The company behind Ghostery is not being acquired outright. The firm will go back to its previous name, Evidon, and will focus on “digital governance solutions for business,” according to a press release.

Evidon will provide monitoring and consent technology for websites, more commonly known as the cookie consent forms appearing on websites for European users.

Cofounder and CEO of Evidon, Scott Meyer said: “The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in particular has catalyzed the need for Digital Governance and clients are approaching us with an increasing set of demands. This deal will ensure that clients retain access to Ghostery data about trackers, and enable Evidon to focus exclusively on the significantly growing B2B market.”

