The Prius Is The Best-Selling Car In California This Year

Photo: toyota.com

The Toyota Prius is the best-selling car in California so far this year, accounting for 46,380 vehicle sales, according to a report by California Auto Outlook.Last year, it was outsold by the Camry, and Honda’s Civic and Accord. Part of the boom in sales can be attributed to sky-high gas prices in California, hitting $4.671 per gallon earlier this month. The Prius gets 50 miles per gallon, on average.



Apart from the rising price at the pump, the Prius is more established as a reliable vehicle, and there are more models than ever.

The line includes the Prius, Prius C, Prius V, and a plug-in model.

Nationally, the low-emissions car ranked 12th in sales.

Overall, car sales in California are up. Registrations through September rose 26 per cent in the state, the nation’s largest auto market, the Detroit Free Press reported.

